Mortali, Sr., Ronald R.
Ronald R. Mortali Sr. 85, of Branford beloved husband of the late Lucille Romano Mortali and the late Ginger Zygmunt Mortali passed away on November 26, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved father of Ronald R. (Beth) Mortali Jr. of Loganville, GA Denise (Edward) Brewer of Middletown, Maria (Philip Markovich) Mortali of Branford and Michael (Lynn) Mortali of Atlantic Beach NC. Cherished grandfather of Jessica, R.J., Duncan and Tao. Caring great grandfather of Liam. Brother of Albert Mortali of Old Saybrook. Uncle of Gabriel and Maggie. Ron was born in New Haven on September 23, 1934 son of the late Orlando and Esperanza Ferrucci Mortali. Prior to his retirement Ron was a (Lt Commander) Naval Aviator for the United States Navy. He served his country faithfully in the Navy during the Vietnam War. In 2014, in celebration of his 80th birthday Ron's family bestowed upon him "A Seat of Honor" in the Lunt Auditorium aboard the the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum. Ron was a volunteer at the Our Lady of Pompeii Carnival for 18 years in the cork gun booth. His family wishes to acknowledge and thank the incredible care he received from the Staff of Artis Senior Living of Branford and Home Helpers of Wallingford.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven on SATURDAY MORNING at 11:00. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:30. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. Friends may call on SATURDAY MORNING from 9:00 to 11:00. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Home Helpers, 980 Clintonville Rd., Wallingford, CT 06492 or at [email protected] Sign Ron's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 28, 2019