Gabianelli, Sr., Ronald V.

Ronald V. Gabianelli, Sr., loving husband of the late Judith Gagliardi, was taken way too soon, and entered into rest on March 17, 2019, in Littleton, NC after a short illness. Born February 27, 1941 in NYC to the late Solindo Gabianelli and Antoinette DeSiderado, he was a longtime resident of Derby, where he and Judy raised their family. He attended Pine High School in Ansonia, and spent most of his professional career in the textile industry. He loved to cook, dance and sing, even though he often made up his own words. Retiring to Lake Gaston he lived the fishing dream for the last 13 years. He leaves behind his loving friends, Martha Courser and Robert Billodeau and the many other friends he made at Stonehouse Timber Lodge, where his presence will be missed dearly. He was predeceased by his parents, wife Judy, and brother David. He leaves behind to mourn his swift passing and to hold tight to wonderful memories, his sister Barbara (Tony) Raccio of Bethany, daughter Karen of Berlin, son Ron Jr. (Fran) of Maryland, and granddaughter Gina who will miss her Poppi very much. He also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews, his Pomeranian Zoe, and his loving girlfriend Suzie Bell. Friends are invited to greet his family on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. The burial will be private in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in his name to The Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital, 350 Seymour Ave., Derby, CT 06418. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adzimafh.com.

He was much more than 'just short of wonderful' to us. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 21, 2019