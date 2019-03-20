|
|
Kennon, Ronitha
Ronitha Kennon, 84, of Hamden, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born in Manning, SC to the late Ignatius and Mary Lesane Simon on April 4, 1934. She worked as an inspector with Winchester Repeating Arms. Ronitha leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Gloria Faber and Karen Kennon; brother, John Simon; sisters, Thelma Jones and Selma Alice; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her loving husband, John A. Kennon.
A celebration of her life will take place Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Shekinah Glory Apostolic Church, 715 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Thursday at the church from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at the CT State Veteran Cemetery, Middletown. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Kennon family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 20, 2019