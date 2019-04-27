New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronna Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronna D. Perry


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronna D. Perry Obituary
Perry, Ronna D.
Ronna D. Perry, 76, lifelong resident of New Haven, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Ronna was born on May 8, 1942 to the late Mary Downey. Ronna leaves to cherish her memories, daughters, Stephanie Watson, Rhonda Watson-DeJesus, and Andrea D. Perry; sister, Lila Lewis; brother, Norman Walter; grandchildren, Tara Sawyer, Tasha Orozco, Thomas Henderson, Jr., Sharra Greene, Troy Young, Trevor Watson, Tarin Perry, Tracine Allen, and Rozanne Allen; and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Tuesday at the Funeral Home from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon. Interment will be private. To leave a message of comfort for the Perry family, please visit:
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now