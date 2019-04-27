|
|
Perry, Ronna D.
Ronna D. Perry, 76, lifelong resident of New Haven, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Ronna was born on May 8, 1942 to the late Mary Downey. Ronna leaves to cherish her memories, daughters, Stephanie Watson, Rhonda Watson-DeJesus, and Andrea D. Perry; sister, Lila Lewis; brother, Norman Walter; grandchildren, Tara Sawyer, Tasha Orozco, Thomas Henderson, Jr., Sharra Greene, Troy Young, Trevor Watson, Tarin Perry, Tracine Allen, and Rozanne Allen; and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Tuesday at the Funeral Home from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon. Interment will be private. To leave a message of comfort for the Perry family, please visit:
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2019