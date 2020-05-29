Alves, Rosa D.Rosa DeMello Alves, 79, of Orange, CT died May 28, 2020 at the Willows Nursing Facility. Rosa Alves was born in Recife Brazil, January 10, 1941. She was the wife of devoted husband, Augusto Alves. She was the daughter of the late Hugh J. DeMello and Creuza Mattos DeMello. Rosa leaves behind her beloved children Suzy Kelly and Roger Alves, along with her four grandchildren Alexa Kelly, Shayla Kelly, Emily Alves and Victor Alves. Rosa was the eldest of six sisters, Vera Nascimento, Sonia Camara, Rita Devlin, Ana Panzo, Elanie Ferrara, Christina Rodrigues, as well as two brothers, Isaias DeMello, and Hugh DeMello. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asked that donations be sent to The Church of Holy Infant, Orange, CT. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit