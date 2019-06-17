Dell'Oso, Rosa

Rosa Dell'Oso, 78, of Oxford, entered into eternal rest on June 11, 2019. Rosa was the beloved wife of 55 years to Paolo Dell'Oso. She was born in Ruviano, Italy on February 18, 1941, daughter of the late Filomena and Raffaele Durante. She and her family came to the United States in 1956. She worked for Slim Fit Dress Company, Deluca Pasta and Derby Manufacturing. Her favorite job was custodian at Great Oak Middle School where you would find her "boombox" playing Italian music with her 4' 10" frame on a chair singing and cleaning windows! She loved her school and all the students, many who still remember her. She was the devoted mother of Joe Dell'Oso and his wife Esther of Queen Creek, Arizona and Sue Dell'Oso Michaud of Oxford. She cherished her grandchildren and was the loving grandma to Joey (Alex) Dell'Oso, Monica Dell'Oso and James, Michael and Matthew Michaud. Rosa was known for her feisty spirit and honesty. She was described as a petite spit-fire. She loved the casino, her game shows and scratch tickets. She was a hallmark/lifetime movie and soap opera fan! Her home is overflowing with plants, many that grew almost twice her size from her loving care. Rosa held her family and friends dear to her heart. She treasured her special friends and was especially close to her sisters Mary DiSorbo, Antonetta Lavorgna, Amelia (Joe) DiVincenzo and Anna Geloso. You would find them singing Italian music and telling stories from their childhood. She adored her nieces and nephews, many as if they were her own. She was predeceased by her brothers Pietro Durante and Lorenzo Durante. Her family would like to thank all those who have helped care for her, in her home, over the years. She held a special place in her heart for you. And especially for her doctors and the extraordinary care she recently received at Griffin Hospital. Friends may call on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. On Saturday, friends are invited to go directly to St. Mary Church, 212 Elizabeth St., Derby at 9 am to attend her Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Mt. St. Peter Garden Mausoleum. Online condolences may be left at www.adzimafh.com. In honor of Rosa's love for the students of Great Oak Middle School, the family has established the Rosa Dell'Oso Memorial Scholarship. This annual award will be given to students graduating from Oxford High School who attended the Oxford middle school. Contributions may be made to the Valley Community Foundation, 253-A Elizabeth Street, Derby, CT 06418 in memory of Rosa Dell'Oso, or online at www.valleyfoundation.org. Published in The New Haven Register on June 18, 2019