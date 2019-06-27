Di Monaco, Rosa

Rosa Scirocco Di Monaco, 81, of Hamden, loving wife of the late Vincenzo Di Monaco, passed away on June 25, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was born in Pontelatone, Caserta, Italy on October 8, 1937 to the late Prisco and Vittoria Parillo Scirocco. After completing school, Rosa went on to be a remarkable seamstress and eventually taught at trade schools in Italy. She then went on to work for the Henry Richards Company and Camco Fittings in Hamden for many years until her retirement. In her free time, she enjoyed extensive traveling with her husband and family, gardening in her home greenhouse, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren, and was a longtime devoted member of Church of the Ascension in Hamden. Rosa is survived by her loving sons, Mario Di Monaco and Luigi Di Monaco and his wife Maria. She is also survived by grandchildren Vincenzo, Angelo, and Rosalina Di Monaco; brother Francesco Scirocco; sister Filomena Scirocco; sisters-in-law Michelina and Luisa Scirocco, and Filomena and Giuseppina Di Monaco Scirocco; brothers-in-law Antonio Di Monaco (Beverly) and Giovanni Di Monaco (Michelle); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rosa was predeceased by her brothers Paolo, Nicola, Giuseppe, and Antonio Scirocco; brothers-in-law Antonio and Domenico Scirocco; and sisters-in-law Maria, Mariagiovanna, and Chiarina Scirocco.

Her funeral will leave from Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden on Tuesday, July 2 at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in Church of the Ascension, 1040 Dunbar Hill Rd., Hamden. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. Friends may visit with her family on Monday, July 1 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 801 Roeder Rd. Ste. 1000, Silver Spring, MD 20910, www.phassociation.org/donate or to Smilow Cancer Center at Yale-New Haven Hospital by visiting www.givetoynhh.org. To share a memory with Rosa's family, please see her obituary at:

www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The New Haven Register from June 29 to June 30, 2019