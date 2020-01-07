|
Scalo, Rosa
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Rosa Scalo beloved wife, adored mother, cherished sister, and kind soul. On January 5, 2020, she left us peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Rosa was born in Naples, Italy, on February 21, 1953, a daughter of the late Gennaro and Assunta (Bernardo) Terrone. In 1966 she, and her siblings, Nunzia Ruffa (Gaetano), Luigi Terrone (Katherine), Vincenzo Terrone (Natalie), Madelena Lupi (Kenneth), Francesco Terrone, Patrizia Bajek (Michael), and Anna Pereira (John) immigrated to the United States. In 1971 she was married to Vincent "Jim" Scalo. Throughout her life she worked various jobs, but above all Rosa was a dedicated mother & caregiver. She loved to cook and in 1995 this passion led her to open Monica's Pizzeria in Guilford.
She was the cherished and devoted mother of Vincent (Carrie), Monica (Matt Abbott), Frank, Gennaro (Christa), and Luigi (Krista). Treasured nonna of Franky, Erich, Jacob, Marc, Lucas, Luciano, Alessio, Giuliana, and A.Rosa. She was the loving aunt to 21 nieces and nephews and survived by many cousins aunts and uncles.
She was treasured by her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as a grandmother. She had a gregarious personality and always made people around her laugh. She instilled in everyone she met a sense of love and strong values. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Her family will receive relatives and friends to honor Rosa's life at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, Wednesday (Today) from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 am at St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Pl., New Haven. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum in North Haven. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made at www.bit.ly/RosaScalo
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 8, 2020