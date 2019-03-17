New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
86 CIRCULAR AVE
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 407-8899
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pitts Chapel Unified Free Will Church
64 Brewster Street
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Pitts Chapel Unified Free Will Church
64 Brewster Street
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Randall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa T. (Tripp) Randall


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosa T. (Tripp) Randall Obituary
Randall, Rosa T. (Tripp)
Rosa T. (Tripp) Randall, age 83, of New Haven, entered into eternal life on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at YNHH St. Raphael Campus. She was born on September 24, 1935, to the late Herman and Laura (Guions) Tripp. Beloved wife of the late Allen Randall Sr. for over 38 years. Cherished mother of Marvelene (Marvin) Beasley of Hamden, Winnora (Milton) Corey of Hamden, Delbra (Larry) Broadie of NC, Veronica Pina of New Haven. Also survived by seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, three siblings, and a host of nieces and nephews. Predeceased by one son, Allen Randall Jr.
A Celebration of Rosa's will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Pitts Chapel Unified Free Will Church, 64 Brewster Street, New Haven at 11 a.m. Viewing in Church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
Download Now