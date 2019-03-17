|
|
Randall, Rosa T. (Tripp)
Rosa T. (Tripp) Randall, age 83, of New Haven, entered into eternal life on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at YNHH St. Raphael Campus. She was born on September 24, 1935, to the late Herman and Laura (Guions) Tripp. Beloved wife of the late Allen Randall Sr. for over 38 years. Cherished mother of Marvelene (Marvin) Beasley of Hamden, Winnora (Milton) Corey of Hamden, Delbra (Larry) Broadie of NC, Veronica Pina of New Haven. Also survived by seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, three siblings, and a host of nieces and nephews. Predeceased by one son, Allen Randall Jr.
A Celebration of Rosa's will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Pitts Chapel Unified Free Will Church, 64 Brewster Street, New Haven at 11 a.m. Viewing in Church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2019