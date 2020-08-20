1/1
Rosalia A. Dimino
1934 - 2020
Dimino, Rosalia A.
Rosalia Ardizzone Dimino of Branford died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Leonardo Dimino. Mrs. Dimino was born in Sciacca, Sicily, Italy on February 22, 1934, daughter of the late Calogero and Francesca Dimino Ardizzone. She is survived by her daughter, Ada Dimino Luong and son-in-law Tung Luong of Madison, and her grandson and fiancée.
Mrs. Dimino was survived by her sisters, and many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins in Sicily, Italy, England, Germany, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.
Mrs. Dimino was devoted to her faith and love for our Lord. She will be missed greatly by her family for her love, strong spirit and kind heart. Please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer Foundation in her memory.
Her funeral will leave the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Tuesday morning at 9:30, for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary Church, 731 Main St., Branford, at 10:00. Entombment to follow in St. Agnes Mausoleum, Branford. Friends may call Sunday afternoon from 1 – 3 p.m. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Funeral
09:30 AM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
