Coppola, Rosalia

Rosalia Cusano Coppola, 93, of South Carolina, formerly of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in South Carolina. She was the beloved wife of the late Luigi Coppola. Rosalia was born in Ruviano, province of Caserta, Italy on December 25, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Antonio and Nicoletta Melillo Cusano. A seamstress in the New Haven area for many years, Rosalia had worked for Henry Richards in Hamden and later for the former Strause-Adler Company, New Haven until her retirement. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and a devote catholic having been a parishioner of St. Ann Church, Hamden and later St. Therese Church, North Haven. Rosalia was devoted to her family especially her three grandsons and loved them all unconditionally. Mother of Salvatore Coppola (Pina). Grandmother of Luigi Coppola (Angela), Trumbull PD Sgt. Robert Coppola (Tricia) and Salvatore Coppola (Sabrina). Step-grandmother of Rosalinda Spinelli (Angelo) and Sofia Calamita (Joseph). Sister of Silvia Coppola, Antoinetta Savo (Giulio), Angelina Coppola (Carlo) and the late Maria Coppola, Pasquale and Vincenzo Cusano. Sister-in-law of Urminia Cusano. Also survived by her former daughter-in-law Maria Coppola, ten great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

The visiting hours will be Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home Saturday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.