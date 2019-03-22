Swanson, Rosalie L.

Rosalie L. D'Amato Swanson, 65, of Cheshire, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 at the Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford. She was the wife of the late Dennis Albert Swanson. Rosalie was born in New Haven on May 12, 1953 and was the daughter of the late Michael and Loretta DeMarco D'Amato. She was a teacher for the Hamden Public School System for 34 years until her retirement. Loving mother of Matthew Swanson. Sister of Michele (William) Sobolewski and the late Laura D'Amato. Sister-in-law of Jon MacFarlane and Kathy (Arca-dio) Caraballo. Aunt of Michael and Allison Sobolewski and Alyssa and Linnea Caraballo. Her funeral procession will leave the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Ave., Saturday morning at 11:00. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish in St. Francis Cabrini Church, 57 Pond Hill Rd., North Haven at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may call Saturday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 22, 2019