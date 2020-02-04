|
|
Scarpellino, Rosalie "Roz"
Rosalie "Roz" Scarpellino of Hamden died on February 3, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital-St. Raphael Campus. She was born in New Haven on May 8, 1938 to the late Salvatore and Concetta "Sadie" Malaro Scarpellino. Roz was the credit manager at Brescome Barton for over 30 years where she had made so many wonderful friends, before retiring in 2012. She was the loving sister of Agnes and Marie Scarpellino and the late Joseph Scarpellino. The beloved friend of Betty, Steve, Merrill, Mark, Buddy and Michelle Goodwin and is also survived by her special love Christopher Goodwin.
Visiting hours will be Friday evening from 5-7pm in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish at St. Rita Church, 1620 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Share a memory and sign Roz's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020