Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalind Butterfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalind Butterfield

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Rosalind Butterfield In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of Rosalind Butterfield It's been 10yrs since you were called home to be with the Lord. Life took you away from us, way too young. A mother's love is truly irreplaceable. Losing a mother is a pain that cannot be described in words. No matter what we do to move on from this pain, deep down inside we will always know that we will never get to hug our mom again. Mom we know you are watching from the heavens above. There's nothing that we value more, than your love. No matter where we are or what we are doing, your memories will always keep us smiling. Now we know why everyone calls Heaven so beautiful, it is because it has our mother. Most people can only dream about seeing an angel. We had the pleasure of living our whole life with one, and remembering her after she flew away into the heavens. Our family is a circle of love, not broken by a loss, but made stronger by the memories. We miss you & love you so much Love, your daughters; Camille, Kim & Jen, son in laws, Grandchildren, and Great-Grandchildren
Published in New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.