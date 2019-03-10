In Loving Memory of Rosalind Butterfield It's been 10yrs since you were called home to be with the Lord. Life took you away from us, way too young. A mother's love is truly irreplaceable. Losing a mother is a pain that cannot be described in words. No matter what we do to move on from this pain, deep down inside we will always know that we will never get to hug our mom again. Mom we know you are watching from the heavens above. There's nothing that we value more, than your love. No matter where we are or what we are doing, your memories will always keep us smiling. Now we know why everyone calls Heaven so beautiful, it is because it has our mother. Most people can only dream about seeing an angel. We had the pleasure of living our whole life with one, and remembering her after she flew away into the heavens. Our family is a circle of love, not broken by a loss, but made stronger by the memories. We miss you & love you so much Love, your daughters; Camille, Kim & Jen, son in laws, Grandchildren, and Great-Grandchildren Published in New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary