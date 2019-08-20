|
Rascati-Casey, Rosalind
Rosalind Rascati-Casey, 82, of Orange, CT passed away Sunday, August 18th with her family by her side. Rosalind was born in New Haven to the late Angelina and Joseph Rascati. She was proud of her Italian heritage and their esteemed business, Rascati's Meat Market, passing on ethics of doing good work. She attended Albertus Magnus College and Fairfield University, was a Fine Artist, pianist, published illustrator, homemaker. She was married to the late Robert W. Casey and is survived by her children Marc Casey, (Luisa), Rebecca A. Casey (Cal Dunnells) and Kerry Huria (late Joseph) and her 6 loving grandchildren. She leaves behind 2 beloved sisters, their families and a host of extended family and friends whom she touched with her welcoming spirit. A devoted Catholic all her life she grew spiritually alongside of the Church as it changed in her lifetime. She often wove together her love of art with her love of God and family. Above all, she was a devoted mother. She knit family and friends together with her welcoming ways and great food, passionately encouraging us to get together and celebrate the beauty of life, and each other. She had an unwavering tenderness and a tenacious way of loving that was uniquely hers.
Visiting hours will be Friday evening 4-7 p.m., in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in Holy Infant Church, Racebrook Road, Orange, CT. Burial will be private. Share a memory and sign Rosalind's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 21, 2019