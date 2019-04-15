Laroche, Rosann H.

Rosann H. Bonaldo Laroche, 72, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 51 years to Roger Laroche. Rosann was born in New Haven on May 18, 1946 and was the daughter of the late Steven and Mafalda DellaRocco Bonaldo. She worked at Yale Law School before raising her children as a stay at home mom. After school age she worked for Accent Screen Printing and recently retired from accounts payable at The Paul Mitchell School. Rosann was a Eucharistic minister at St. Therese Church, North Haven. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, family and friends throughout Europe and to many islands. Mother of Sheri Bonanno (Vito) and Roger Laraoche II (Suzanne). Grandmother of Karissa, Marty, Max, Zoe and Andy. Sister of Gordon Bonaldo (Elizabeth). Rosann was a special aunt to many nieces and nephews.

The visiting hours will be Tuesday (TODAY) from 4 to 7 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kids for Kids Dancing for Life, Inc., PO Box 757, North Haven, CT 06473.www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2019