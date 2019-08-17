|
|
Breda, Rosann T.
Rosann T. Breda, age 75, peacefully entered into eternal rest on August 16, 2019, at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of fifty-two years to Andrew A. "Wicky" Breda. Rosann was born in Derby on February 26, 1944, daughter of the late Peter and Patricia Chapis Brancuccio. A lifelong resident of Derby, she was employed as a National Accounts Secretary at ABF Freight Systems in Orange for over thirty years. She was a devoted communicant of St. Mary's Church in Derby where she was an Altar Server, Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Festival Committee and Ladies Guild. In addition to her husband Andy, she is survived by a loving daughter, Christine Blaskewicz and her husband James of Shelton, cherished granddaughter, Kristen Olsen of Oxford and several nieces, nephews and countless friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rosann's funeral on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Church, 212 Elizabeth Street in Derby for a Mass of Christian Burial. Visiting will take place at the church from 9:45 am until Mass begins. Interment will be private in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Parish St. Mary's Church. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2019