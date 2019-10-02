New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Infant Church
450 Racebrook Rd.
Orange, CT
Rosaria Macci


1924 - 2019
Rosaria Macci Obituary
Macci, Rosaria
Rosaria Macci, 94, of Orange, beloved wife of Umberto Macci, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019. She was born on December 22, 1924 in Panicelli, Italy, Province of Frosinone.
Rosaria enjoyed spending her time farming and she would use her fresh vegetables when she cooked and baked for her friends and loved ones. She will be greatly missed.
Along with her beloved husband Umberto, Rosaria is survived by her children, Angelo (Maria) Macci, Rosemarie (Dennis) Rosa, and Natina Macci; grandchildren, Roberto (Sarah) Macci, Marco (Kristy) Macci, Joseph (Stephanie) Macci, Daniel (Annie) Rosa, and Angela (Paulino) Rosa; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Daniel Macci, Marco, Mia and Matteo Macci, Dannielle and Anneliese Rosa, and Jayce and Rocco Velez; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family in Italy. Rosaria was predeceased by her daughter, Rosina Macci; her sisters, Rosa, Natalina and Palma; and her brothers, Giulio and Angelo
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at Saint Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Avenue, West Haven, CT. Family and friends may call on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. Memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics Connecticut, 2666 State Street, Suite #1, Hamden, CT or at www.soct.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 3, 2019
