Sr. Rosaria Seppi, Apostle of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, died peacefully on February 12, 2020, at Sacred Heart Manor in Hamden, CT. She was 88 years old and professed 66 years in religious life. Sr. Rosaria, daughter of the late Luigi and Rosetta (Giovanazzi) Seppi was born in Belluna, Italy on October 3, 1931. She entered the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Rome, Italy on October 7, 1950; professed First Vows on March 25, 1953 in Rome, Italy; and professed Perpetual Vows on August 25, 1958 at Mount Sacred Heart, Hamden, CT. Sr. Rosaria arrived from Italy in 1953 as a missionary to the United States and became a naturalized citizen in 1961. In her 66 years as a vowed Apostle of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, she faithfully served as an early childhood and elementary school teacher in CT, MO, NY, PA, and RI. Sr. Rosaria is survived by her sisters, Franca Fattorini and Lucia Valeruz, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. She is lovingly remembered by students, friends, and her family of Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Sr. Rosaria was predeceased by her parents, two brothers, and two sisters.
The wake for Sr. Rosaria will take place on February 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Manor Chapel, 261 Benham St., Hamden, CT from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on February 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Manor Chapel at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven, CT. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sr. Rosaria Seppi to Sacred Heart Manor, 261 Benham Street, Hamden, CT 06514. The IOVANNE FUNERAL HOME, INC. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Sr. Rosaria's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2020