Notaro, Rose A.
Rose A. Facendo Notaro, 95, of Elim Park, Cheshire, formerly of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Elim Park with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late William N. Notaro. Rose was born in New Haven on July 10, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Filippo and Rosa Pallotto Facendo. She had worked in the cafeteria for the Hamden School System for many years until her retirement. Rose was a member of the Red Hatters, loved to cook, bake and won a baking award from Elim Park. Mother of William P. Notaro (Augusta Girard), Philip R. Notaro (Pamela Sletten) and Rosanne M. Notaro (John Mickluchuk). Grandmother of Kris Notaro, Kevin Notaro (Katy), Arthur and Hope Notaro. Great-grandmother of Naimh and Nolan. Sister of Michael Facendo (Diane), Frances Colisto (Robert) and the late Samuel Facendo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Thursday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A graveside service will follow in All Saints Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00 Thursday afternoon in the Chapel of Elim Park, 140 Cook Hill Road, Cheshire. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 or the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 4, 2019