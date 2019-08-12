|
Acquarulo, Rose
Rose Gesino Acquarulo, 97, of North Haven, formerly of Rolling Ridge Rd., Orange, beloved wife of the late Frank (Acky) Acquarulo Sr. passed away on August 11, 2019 at her daughters home peacefully with family by her side. Born in New Haven on December 7, 1921 daughter of the late Joseph and Carmela (Ferriola) Gesino. She worked for Ladies First and May Coat Company prior to joining her sons in the family business Acky's Restaurant upon the death of her husband. A very energetic woman, she chose not to retire at 65 but began working for Yale University. She finally retired at the age of 84 after 19 years of service. Left to celebrate her life are her sons Gerald (Carol) and Frank Jr. (Jeanette), daughters Camilla (Kenneth) Benson, Karen Wysocki, Anne (Michael) DePalma and daughter-in-law Frances Acquarulo, as well as her loving 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Adam Sr., brothers Frank, Jack and Albert Gesino and sisters Antoinette D'Amico, Virginia Montesanto, Concetta Esposito, Jennie DePino and Ann Guarino. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers from CT Hospice for the love, care and support to Rose in her final days.
Relatives and friends are invited to a parlor service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven FRIDAY morning at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call THURSDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019