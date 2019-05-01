Casanova, Rose Alice

Rose Alice Casanova of Madison, formerly of New Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at The Guilford House. She was the beloved wife of the late Pasquale J. Casanova. Rose was born in New Haven, CT on November 6, 1926 to the late Ralph and Carmela Camposano Abato. She was a graduate of Smith College in Northampton, MA. She worked for many years at the Fair Haven Middle School Public Library as Head Librarian. She enjoyed many wonderful years of skiing in Vermont and Europe. She loved sailing and fishing with her husband and family on their boat. Many fond memories were made at the Vermont house. She is survived by her siblings, Ralph Abato of Guilford and Annette (George) Zettergren of Guilford along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Patricia Anne Casanova; her siblings, Nancy L. Guadano and Carmela M. Brown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 directly in St. Margaret's Church, 24 Academy St., Madison, CT 06443. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven, CT. There will be no calling hours. Please visit the Swan Funeral Home website at www.swanfuneralhomemadison.com to leave an online condolence. Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2019