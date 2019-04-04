New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Rose Baldelli
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:15 AM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Derby, CT
Rose (DeGennaro) Baldelli, 94, entered into rest on April 3, 2019 at Shady Knoll Health Care in Seymour. She was the devoted wife of the late Eugene "Happy" Baldelli. She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Anthony Baldelli (Sandy), son-in-law, Joseph J. Cappetta, grandchildren, Suzanne Judge (Steve), Sharon Cappetta and Dana Sharkey (Bryan), great-grandchildren, Samantha and Zachary Sharkey and Clare, Catherine, Henry, Andrew, Thomas, Joseph and James Judge, sister, Ruth DellaCamera and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her daughter, Janice T. Cappetta, brothers, Pasquale and Carmen DeGennaro and sister, Mary Conti. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver St. in Ansonia. On Saturday, her funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Derby. Interment in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
