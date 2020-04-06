|
DeLuise, Rose C.
Rose C. Terranova DeLuise, 92, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the MidState Medical Center, Meriden. She was the beloved wife of 49 years to the late Alphonse DeLuise. Rose was born in Bridgeport on March 6, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Nicola and Josephine Romano Terranova. Rose enjoyed cooking and baking especially around the Christmas holiday, but most of all she lived for her family who she loved unconditionally. Mother of Anthony DeLuise and Nick DeLuise. Loving nana to Nicholas DeLuise (Alexandra), Matthew Kochanski (Paul) and great-nana to Christopher Matthew DeLuise. Also survived by John Bell who Rose considered a 3rd grandson. Predeceased by a sister Dora Rosa and brothers Ralph and Tom Terranova.
Due to the Covid-19 health situation, services will be private at this time and have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. There will be services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
