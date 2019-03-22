Maisano, Rose C.

Rose Carmel Maisano (nee Panzo) passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019 at the age of 91. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Philomena Panzo (nee DeFonzo). Rose was a longtime resident of North Haven, married to the late Donato Maisano Jr. for 52 years. Rose was wonderfully devoted to her children Donato Maisano (Marisa), Deborah Ryan (Tom), and Leslie Maisano. Rose delighted in her grandchildren and was a devoted grandmother to Clare Bever (Ted), Caitlin Moynihan (D.J.), David Maisano (Sue), and Emily Stout (Mark). She was predeceased by her beloved grandson Harrison Patrick Ryan. Rose was adored by her seven great-grandchildren, Amanda, Christopher, Maureen, Nicholas, Anthony, Poppy Rose, and Meadow. She is also remembered fondly by her nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Rose will be remembered as a stylish, spirited, independent woman whose door and heart were always open to those she loved. From her beautiful flower beds to her delicious baked goods, it was clear that she took great pride in both her family and her home. Her impeccable taste in all things was clear, from her extensive shoe collection, a set of china for every occasion, and a home that always reflected the most beautiful seasonal decor. Rose shared her flawless sense of style with the world by opening one of the first consignment shops in North Haven, the Treasure Chest, meticulously curating previously-owned merchandise before consignment shops became trendy. After the death of her beloved husband, Rose went back to work and worked tirelessly at the Barn Sale as a volunteer and Vice-President for 17 years, in support of the organization's charitable endeavors. Her work there fostered several lasting friendships. Rose was always up for a shopping trip, a nice meal out, a ride to the shore, or an afternoon by the water, and she enjoyed doing these things with her children. She and her husband were active grandparents who hosted too many sleepovers to count and were at almost every school activity. Rose's family would like to extend thanks to Masonicare Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate and attentive care.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday afternoon from 3:00-6:00 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Ave. in North Haven. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Institute, 528 Raven Way, Naples, FL 34110, a cause dear to the Maisano family.