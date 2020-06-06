Cervero, Rose
Rose C. Torello Cervero, 99, of North Haven, formerly of Weybosset Street, New Haven passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5th, 2020 at the Arden House, Hamden. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Cervero. Rose was born in New Haven on February 4, 1921 and was the daughter of the late James M. and Jennie Santocroce Torello. Rose was devoted to her family; her grandchildren were her everything and she loved them unconditionally. Mother of Albert Cervero (Judi) and Janet Celotto. Grandmother of Kristin Marsoli (Robert), David Celotto (Michele) and Kimberly Celotto. Great-Grandmother of Daniella, Juliana, Lila Celotto and Maxwell Marsoli. Predeceased by her son-in-law Robert Celotto, brothers Michael and Louis Torello, and sisters Louise and Mary Torello.
A graveside service will be conducted in St. Bernard Cemetery, Ella Grasso Blvd, New Haven on Monday morning, June 8th at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Arden House Hospice Unit, 850 Mix Avenue, Hamden, CT 06514. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.