Mangini, Rose Conte

Rose Conte Mangini, 95, of North Branford, passed away March 21, 2019 in CT Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late John A, Mangini, Sr. Beloved mother of Doreen Bockius and John A. (Patricia) Mangini, Jr. all of North Branford. Caring grandmother of Vincent (fiancee Maria Mongillo) Bockius and Denise (Michael) Nagorski. Cherished great-grandmother of Nicholas and Nathan Nagorski. Rose was born in New Haven August 29, 1923 a daughter of the late George and Filomena Bove Conte. She is also survived by a sister, Antoinette Gambardella of East Haven. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by a sister, Julia Acampora and brothers, Frank, Harry and Carmen Conte. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Prior to her retirement in 1988 Rose worked for the former Alexander's Department Store for 26 years.

Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven Tuesday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Ambrose Parish at St. Augustine Church at 11:00. Entombment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call TUESDAY MORNING from 8:30-10:30. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or at www.hospice.com. Sign Rose's guest book online at

www.portofuneralhomes.net Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019