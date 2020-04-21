New Haven Register Obituaries
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence cemetery
DePino, Rose
Rose DePino, of New Haven, passed away April 18th at Yale New Haven Hospital after a brief illness. Rose was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Caroline Amendola DePino. Sister to Alex DePino and the late Ann DePino Jagua and her late husband Jesie Jagua. Rose worked for Chubb Insurance Co. as a claims adjuster for over 30 years, and volunteered at CT Hospice since 2012. She was an active traveler for many years visiting the Caribbean, Italy, Venezuela, and many other locations. A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 23rd at 11 a.m. in St. Lawrence cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice at www.hospice.com. You can sign Rose's guestbook at www.torellofh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 22, 2020
