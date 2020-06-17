Rose Deren
1926 - 2020
Deren, Rose
Rose Marie Deren, age 93, formerly of Madison, died June 13, 2020 at Middlesex Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Michael Deren. She was born in New Haven on December 2, 1926 to the Karl and Mary (Wosny) Roschka. Until her retirement she was a bookkeeper Mantilla Motors in West Haven. She was a parishioner of St. Margaret Church of Madison. She is survived by one son Paul Deren of Branford, one daughter Denise Cretella (Thomas) of Clinton. Also survived by 2 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside services will be held at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangents are entrusted to Carl Swan of Hamden Mmeorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hamden Memorial
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
203-248-5668
