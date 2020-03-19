New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Beaverdale Memorial Park
Hamden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Kay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose E. Kay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose E. Kay Obituary
Kay, Rose E.
Rose E. Colomonico Kay, 95, of Hamden passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John P. Kay. Survived by a son James P. Kay of Watertown, a daughter Cynthia (Jeff) Edgar of AZ, a sister Julie Elkin of New Haven, a brother Joseph (Kaye) Colomonico of New Haven, five grandchildren and a great-grandchild. She was predeceased by several brothers and sisters. Rose was born May 2, 1924 in Hamden a daughter of the late Vincent and Marie Domenico Colomonico and after her marriage to John was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. A graveside service will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 (TODAY) at 10:30 a.m. in Beaverdale Memorial Park, Hamden. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -