Kay, Rose E.
Rose E. Colomonico Kay, 95, of Hamden passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John P. Kay. Survived by a son James P. Kay of Watertown, a daughter Cynthia (Jeff) Edgar of AZ, a sister Julie Elkin of New Haven, a brother Joseph (Kaye) Colomonico of New Haven, five grandchildren and a great-grandchild. She was predeceased by several brothers and sisters. Rose was born May 2, 1924 in Hamden a daughter of the late Vincent and Marie Domenico Colomonico and after her marriage to John was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. A graveside service will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 (TODAY) at 10:30 a.m. in Beaverdale Memorial Park, Hamden. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 20, 2020