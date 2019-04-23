Earley, Rose

Rose (DeMartino) Earley, 76, of Cheshire, passed away peacefully after battling lung cancer on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at The Orchards in Southington. Born on February 20, 1943 in New Haven, CT to the late Leo and Carmel (Calabrese) DeMartino, she had been a longtime Cheshire resident. Rose was a talented chef and co-owned and operated the Victorian House in Cheshire and Across from the Horse in Waterbury. She retired from the food service department at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford. She was a loving mother and grandmother and cherished the time she spent with her grandson, Henry. In addition to her grandson Henry, she is survived by her brother, Thomas DeMartino and his wife Myrna of Novato, CA and three nephews. She was predeceased by her former husband, Donald Earley, two children, Barbara Earley and Steven Earley and her twin brother, Ronald DeMartino. Family and friends are invited to "Remember Rose" on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1 - 5 p.m. at the Victorian House, 226 Maple Ave., Cheshire, CT 06410. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 24, 2019