Fraenza, Rose
Rose DeLucia Fraenza of East Haven died peacefully on October 5, 2020 at the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of 42 years of John Fraenza. Born in New Haven on July 18, 1959 to the late Frank and Ann Erisky DeLucia, she worked as an install coordinator for Lowe's for 20 years. Rose loved diamonds, her beloved pets and watching General Hospital. She enjoyed going to the casino and playing the slots and roulette. She especially enjoyed her weekends with her twin sister Mary and taking trips to Newport with her family. The center of Rose's world was her family, especially any time she could spend with her grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted mother to Jamie Fraenza (Joe Gambardella), Felcia Fraenza and John Fraenza, EHPD (Lesley). Loving sister to Mary Cofrancesco (Pete), Sharon Smith and the late Al and Rich Mizger. Proud and loving Nana to Luca and Nico Gambardella, Gianna and Nicholas Draffan, Francesa Annette, Thomas, Jacob and Ashton Fraenza.
Visiting hours will be Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 4-8pm in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl., New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Pl. Monday morning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. Masks and social distancing is required at all services. Share a memory and sign Rose's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
