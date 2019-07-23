Greco, Rose "Dolly"

Rose "Dolly" Mastrio Greco, 96, of Guilford, formerly of New Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Pasquale Greco. Dolly was born in New Haven on December 18, 1922 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Louise DeAngelo Mastrio. She worked as a seamstress in the New Haven area having worked for the Bradley Coat Company and Robbie Len Swimwear. Dolly later worked at the Yale University Dining Hall until her retirement. She enjoyed cooking, shopping and traveling, but most of all she enjoyed her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Mary Grace (David) Caplan and Patricia (Steven) Breda. Grandmother of Marissa (Gregory) Gledhill, Jamie (Josh) Woodard, Justine (Christopher) Kennan, Angela (Jon) Mason and Andrew (Natasha) Breda. Great-grandmother of Michaela Rose and Eliana Grace Gledhill, Payton Lynn and Cole Matthew Woodard, Joseph Anthony and Tyler David Kennan, Rory Andrea and Norah Cathleen Mason. Sister of Josephine (Michael) Rispoli and the late Angela "Julia" Mastrio, Frank (Mary) Mastrio. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the VNA Community Health & Hospice Care of Guilford and to the Smilow Cancer Hospital team involved with Dolly's care.

The visiting hours will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday at 9:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, New Haven at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice, 753 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437 or to the Closer to Free, Smilow c/o Yale New Haven Hospital Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508 or a www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 24, 2019