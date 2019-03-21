Zsampar, Rose L.

Rose L. Zsampar, 87, of West Haven, entered into eternal rest on March 8, 2019. Born on March 26, 1931, and raised in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Rose was the daughter of the late Domingo Rivera and Petra Antonia Vasquez Rivera. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Andrew Zsampar for 64 years. Rose is survived by her three children, daughter Gloria L. Standish and husband David of East Hampton, son Eric L. Zsampar and wife Lisa of Seymour, and daughter Carolyn R. Zsampar of West Haven, and five grandchildren Melinda R. Standish, David W. Standish Jr., Louis A. Standish, Eric J. Zsampar, Alaina R. Zsampar, sisters Sarah Madar and Petra Collazo, and numerous nieces and nephews. Rose was predeceased by brother Luis A. Rivera, and by sisters Carmen Rivera, Luz Castro, Eloise Rivera, and Gloria Hilbert. A proud Puerto Rican woman and 1st runner up in Bridgeport's "Miss Latin America Contest" in 1950, Rose came to the United States to study at NYU. While visiting her brother in CT, Rose met her husband and favorite dance partner Louis in Little Hungary. Married in Ponce surrounded by her family, they settled in Fairfield with Louis' mother who taught Rose how to make Louis' favorite stuffed cabbage. Rose was a gracious hostess for numerous parties and events, from the Luaus in Bridgeport, to the many years of pool parties and picnics in West Haven. Nothing made her happier than to be surrounded by her siblings and their families and no party was complete without Rose's rice and beans. Though small in stature, Rose was a force to be reckoned with. In a time when it was prudent to be deferential, Rose always spoke her mind and instilled in her children and grandchildren an independent and vocal streak. She truly loved being a grandmother. Her dedication and passion for her role meant that she and Louis never hesitated to travel all over the state to watch their grandchildren's plays, soccer games, and graduations. Grandma's house was their second home and her grandchildren knew that no one would leave grandma's house without crackerjack, goldfish crackers, and ice cream immediately after dinner. She will be sorely missed.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at the West Haven Funeral Home, between the hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a service at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online remembrance, please visit www.westhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 21, 2019