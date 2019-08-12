|
|
Abate, Rose M.
Rose M. Bellento Abate, 89, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph N. Abate. Rose was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on July 12, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Henry and Christine DiBuono Bellento. She and her late husband worked side by side for many years at their family business Luigi's Pizzeria. Rose lived for her family and loved them all unconditionally. The "Matriarch" of her family, she was the beloved mother of Mary Critchett (Robert Doborwicz), Christine (Robert) Hanchette, Louis A. (Loretta) Abate, Joseph H. (Sandra) Abate, Henry A. (Maria Carmela) Abate, Prisco A. (Lucia) Abate and the late Anthony Abate. Mother-in-law of Colleen Abate. Sister of Anne Bellento and the late Mary Fleo, Anthony and Salvatore Bellento. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. The family would like to extend a "Special Thank You" to all the nurses and staff at the Whitney Manor and the Masonicare Health Center for the excellent care and comfort they provided to Rose.
The visiting hours will be Tuesday (TODAY) from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 9:15. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony Church, New Haven at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonicare Home Health & Hospice, 104 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, CT 06492. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 13, 2019