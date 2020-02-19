New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
8:00 AM
St. Bernadette's Church
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Criscuolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose M. Criscuolo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose M. Criscuolo Obituary
Criscuolo, Rose M.
Rose M. Criscuolo, age 89, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020, at CT Hospice in Branford. Rose was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Venanzio and Carmela Ragona Criscuolo. She is survived by her siblings, Theresa DeFrancesco of West Haven and Lawrence Criscuolo of New Haven and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Rose was predeceased by her brothers Frank and Louis Criscuolo and Anthony and Santo Festa. Rose loved spending time with her family, and will be greatly missed. Prior to her retirement, Rose worked for C & F Cheese.
A Mass of Intention will be held on Friday February 28th at 8 a.m. in St. Bernadette's Church, New Haven. Arrangements are entrusted to West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -