Criscuolo, Rose M.
Rose M. Criscuolo, age 89, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020, at CT Hospice in Branford. Rose was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Venanzio and Carmela Ragona Criscuolo. She is survived by her siblings, Theresa DeFrancesco of West Haven and Lawrence Criscuolo of New Haven and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Rose was predeceased by her brothers Frank and Louis Criscuolo and Anthony and Santo Festa. Rose loved spending time with her family, and will be greatly missed. Prior to her retirement, Rose worked for C & F Cheese.
A Mass of Intention will be held on Friday February 28th at 8 a.m. in St. Bernadette's Church, New Haven. Arrangements are entrusted to West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 23, 2020