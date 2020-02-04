|
Ferraro, Rose M.
Rose Marie Ferraro, 88, of North Haven, Connecticut passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3rd, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in New Haven on August 20th, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Joseph Bozzuto Sr. and Margaret Pascale. She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel Charles Ferraro, son Leonard Ferraro and her brother Joseph Bozzuto Jr. She graduated from Saint Mary's High School as Valedictorian and later attended Southern Connecticut State University. Rose Marie married her husband Daniel Ferraro in 1949 and lived in Hamden, CT where they established Ferraro's Auto body. She was industrious and assisted with the business while raising five children. Later she worked as a bank teller and medical assistant. Rose Marie also worked for 22 years at Anthem/Blue Cross where she retired from. She also worked for Century 21 as a real estate agent, and as a paraprofessional at Green Acres School in North Haven. Rose Marie lived her life with strong faith in God. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, baking, Italian music, gardening and going on outings and trips with her children, grandchildren and friends. She is survived by her children, Joseph Ferraro, (Pauline), Ann Marie Longobardi, Denise Fucci (Randall) and Daniel Ferraro, (Nancy), and her grandchildren, Daniel Ferraro, Matthew Ferraro, Vincent Longobardi, Regina Joan Longobardi and Gabrielle Rose Longobardi. She is also survived by her cousins, Patrick Pascale, (Leslie) and Billy Pascale, (Linda).
Family and friends may call at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue on Thursday morning February 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 5, 2020