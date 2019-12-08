New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
775 Main Street
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Hurlihe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose M. Hurlihe


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose M. Hurlihe Obituary
Hurlihe, Rose M.
Rose M. Hurlihe, 80 of Milford, CT formerly of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away at home on November 28, 2019. Born on March 6, 1939 in Poughkeepsie, NY, Rose was the daughter of the late May Durkin and William J. Hurlihe. Rose was educated in the Poughkeepsie School System. In 1960, she graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing. She worked at St. Francis Hospital for 35 years until her retirement in 1995.
Rose was a member of the American and New York State Nurses Association for many years as well as a member of the St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing Alumnae Association, St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary, Nursing Education Committee of the DC and the Mair Society of St. Francis Hospital. In 2010, Rose was the recipient of the Franciscan Award.
Rose is predeceased by her parents, two sisters, Patricia and Ann, two brothers William and Richard and sister-in-law Betty. She is survived by many cousins.
Friends may call on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Poughkeepsie, NY. There will be an additional Mass said on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Woodbridge, CT. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Be Like Brit, P.O. Box 355, Rutland, MA 01543 or Rose Hill Foundation, 5130 Rose Hill Blvd., Holly, MI 48442. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -