Kerr, Rose M.
It is always difficult to say goodbye to someone we love. Family and friends must say goodbye to their beloved Rose M. Kerr, who passed away at the age of 88 on January 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Ian Kerr, and she was predeceased by her parents Raffaele and Maria Pinto Marrone; her siblings, Angelina Camarota, Dominic, Louis, Joseph, and Ralph Marrone and Mary Fresco. She is survived by her sister Frances Fields and by many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 2911 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT 06518.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 15, 2020