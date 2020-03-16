|
|
Lucarelli, Rose M.
Rose M. (Tylinski) Lucarelli, 86, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Shady Knoll Health Care in Seymour. She was the beloved wife of Edward A. Lucarelli. Mrs. Lucarelli was born in Ansonia on April 14, 1933. A lifelong resident of Ansonia, she worked in her earlier years before taking the time to raise her four daughters. Rose enjoyed the simple things in life such as joking with others and making people laugh, being surrounded by her loving family and the beauty of nature, especially bird watching in her back yard. In addition to her husband Edward, she is survived by daughters, Diane Caron, Debra Cusano (Dominic) and Denise Steeves (David) of Ansonia and Donna Lucarelli (James Bohdan) of Derby, a brother, Henry Tylinski of Shelton, cherished grandchildren, Sara Seferi (Trevor), Ron Rodenhizer (Shay), David J. Browning (Staci), Thomas Steeves, Vincenzo Cusano and Maria Perella (Michael), great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Rose Seferi, Sadie Quinn Browning and Cooper Jace Browning, sister-in-law, Frances Tylinski of Ansonia and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Paul Caron, brothers, Victor, Stanley, Joseph and Charles Tylinski and sisters, Genevieve Trimarchi and Alice Adamowski. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday March 19, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Friday, her funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Interment will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Rose may be made to Holy Rosary Church, 10 Father Salemi Drive, Ansonia, CT 06401. The family sends a heart-felt thank you to the nurses and staff of Shady Knoll Health Care for their wonderful care and compassion. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2020