Paffumi, Rose M.
Paffumi, Rose M., beloved grandmother of Olivia Rose, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, at The Roses at Guilford House in Guilford. She was 96 years old and the widow of Louis J. Paffumi Sr. Rose was born on November 28, 1923 in New Haven to the late Vincent and Madeline Masselli Lucibello and grew up in the Fair Haven section of the city. She was the youngest of five and was predeceased by her brothers, Dominic, Louis, Anthony, and her sister Josephine Lucibello Canestri. She was a long time resident of Orange before moving to Guilford several years ago. Rose, a woman of few words, lived a quiet life and was completely devoted to her family. She and her husband were married for over 50 years before his death in 2001. She loved being a homemaker and was always in the kitchen cooking her favorite Italian meals. Every Christmas Eve, she would cook a traditional Italian seafood meal for her family, and always looked forward to macaroni Sundays. Always practical, Rose will be remembered for her calm, kind, common sense approach to life. In addition to her granddaughter, she leaves her loving son, Louis and his wife Ellen. She was also blessed with a large extended family which included many nieces and nephews, and was especially close to Anne Cassarino and Vincent Lucibello, both of Glastonbury. She also leaves behind her In-laws Ted and Jean Mester of Guilford and special family friends, Rosa Edwards and Bill Walton of New Haven. Due to the ongoing pandemic, burial was private. A memorial mass and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date at St. George Catholic Church in Guilford. The family wishes to thank Dorothy Wall and the caring staff at The Roses for all their compassion and support during this difficult time. In memory of Rose, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/about-us/local/connecticut.html) or Catalyst Foundation (a non-profit organization based in Vietnam, the birthplace of her granddaughter. (https://www.catalystfoundation.org/).
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.