It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our loving sister Rose (Rosie) Pagano, of Westbrook and Griswold, on June 15th at the age of 62. Rose passed unexpectedly at her home in Griswold. Rosie was a kindhearted person who loved people. She made friends easily. Rosie cared about everyone she knew and worried when they were ill. She loved playing cards, dancing, singing to oldies, and making special gifts for her family and friends. She had a heart of gold and was a very caring, giving lady. She will be missed by everyone that knew her. Holidays will not be the same without her here by our side. Rose was the beloved daughter of the late Catello and Grace Pagano. She grew up in Westbrook and graduated from Valley Regional High School in Deep River, Class of 1976. She worked for Stop & Shop for over 20 years before retiring. She leaves behind her sister Bernadette Jones of Westbrook and Steve Carver; her brother Gabriel Acampora of Northford and his significant other Diane MacDonald; her brother Catello Pagano of Palmer, MA; her sister Jessica Lee of Green Cove Springs, FL and her sister-in-law Phyllis Pagano of Danbury, and many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, great-nieces and nephews. We would be seriously remiss not to mention the love and support Rosie received from Nancy, Donna, Glenda, Roger, Mark, Sherry, Charlie, Rhonda, Aunt Nancy, and the staff at ASI. Rosie's life would not have been complete without these loving and caring people. Rose was predeceased by her sister-in-law Maureen Acampora, her brothers Neal and his wife Ruth, Ronald, Robert and his wife Kathy, several aunts, uncles, and a nephew.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 20 from 5-7 p.m. at Swan Funeral Home, 1224 Boston Post Rd., Old Saybrook. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. in St. Mark Church, McVeagh Rd., Westbrook. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Westbrook. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Rose to Special Olympics Connecticut, 2666 State St., #1, Hamden, CT 06517. Published in The New Haven Register on June 18, 2019