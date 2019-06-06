Prochilo, Rose M.

Rose M. (Chipperello) Prochilo, 86, of Northford died peacefully, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at The Connecticut Hospice in Branford. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Fabian Prochilo.

Rose was born in New Haven, November 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Stephen Chipperello and Susan (Sandella) Chipperello and had been a Northford resident since 1955.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan (Michael) Como of North Haven and Carol (Donald) Camp of Northford, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Rose's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, June 10th from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. Her funeral procession will leave from the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Parish, St. Monica Church, 1331 Middletown Ave., Northford. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Memorial contributions in Rose's name may be sent to The Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT. 06405

www.washingtonmemorialfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 7, 2019