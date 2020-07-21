Russo, Rose M.Rose M. Russo, 89, of West Haven, beloved wife of the late Joseph Russo, returned to her loving God on July 19, 2020. Rose was born in New Haven on December 31, 1930, daughter of the late Pasquale DePalma and Maria Datillo DePalma. She was predeceased by her brother, Lorenzo, and leaves behind her sister-in-law Agatha DiPalma, and brother, Michael, and sister-in-law Patricia DePalma. Rose was a 1948 graduate of West Haven High School and a 1952 graduate of Larson College (Quinnipiac College) and worked in the medical field. Rose's world revolved around her family whom she cherished. She is survived by her nephew, Lawrence DiPalma and his wife Janet of West Haven, her nieces Maria Laudano and her husband Joseph of Tarrytown, NY, and Diane DePalma Perino and her husband Mark of Westerly, Rhode Island. "Ro Ro" was a loving great-aunt to Jared and Marie DiPalma, Elizabeth and Jeffrey Szuba, and Melissa and Gerald Wang, Sean and Jennifer Gilman, Ryan Gilman and fiancé Mackenzie Bremges and seven great-nieces and nephews. She is survived by her godchild, Carmen Romano and his wife Linda. Throughout her life, Rose's faith, family, and friends were her focus. She provided respite care to her parents and husband. Traveling, playing bingo, helping neighbors and friends at the West Haven Senior Centers and at the Italian American Club of West Haven were enjoyed by Rose. She loved people and used her distinctive laugh to enliven parties and cheer people up.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Church of the Assumption, Ansonia. Interment will follow is St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rose's memory may be made to the Sister Catherine Mary Symanski Memorial Fund at Notre Dame High School of Fairfield, 220 Jefferson Street, Fairfield, CT 06825. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at