Farkas, Rose (Orlando) Maresca
Rose (Orlando) Maresca Farkas, 100, of Wallingford, died Monday, July 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late Dominic Maresca who died in WWII, and the late Joseph Farkas.
Rose was born in Wallingford, June 8, 1919, a daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Rizzo) Orlando and was a longtime active member of the Wallingford Senior Center where she enjoyed playing Bingo. Rose was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church.
She is survived by her son, Frank Maresca Sr. and his wife Linda of Wallingford; her grandchildren, Melissa Maresca, Michele Maresca and Frank Maresca Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Charles, Peter, Camille, Piper and Frank III; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Madeline "Nellie" Esposito, Salvatore "Tony" Orlando, Frances Vaccino, Peter Orlando and John Orlando.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wednesday, July 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 30, 2019