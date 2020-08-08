Ferraro, Rose Marie (Zacarelli)

Rose Marie (Zacarelli) Ferraro of Palm Harbor, FL., passed on Friday, July 31st, 2020.

She was born in New Haven, CT. on December 1st 1934.

Rose is survived by her son William A. Howard of Holiday, FL, 3 grandchildren, Victoria and Cassandra Howard of Palm Harbor, FL, William R. Howard of Holiday, FL. and 3 great-grandchildren, Owen, Samantha and Lucas. Rose is also survived by her brothers Nicholas and Frank Zacarelli. A ceremony will be conducted at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Saint Lawrence Cemetery, date TBA.



