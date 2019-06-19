Lamont, Rose Marie

Rose Marie Scoppetta Lamont of Cheshire died peacefully on June 18, 2019 at Elim Park with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Charles Anthony Lamont, Sr. Rose was born in New Haven on September 26, 1924 to the late Vincenzo and Michelina Amendola Scoppetta. She was a 1946 graduate of the St. Raphael School of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse at the Hospital of St. Raphael for most of her career prior to retiring in 1992. Rose was a very active member of the St. Raphael alumni association for many years, serving as Vice President and in other roles as well. She also volunteered at the Shubert Theater. Her husband and children were the center of her life but as a nurse and friend she touched the lives of hundreds of people with her care, compassion, humor and love. Everyone she encountered from her beginnings as a nurse, to her days as a resident at Elim Park loved and cherished their time with Rose. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Rita Church and she was devoted to St. Francis of Assisi. Rose is the mother of Cynthia Lamont, Roberta (Dan) Lamont Brown, Phillip (Denise) and Tony (Lisa) Lamont. Sister of the late Carmel M. Scoppetta Ferro and Andrew Scoppetta. Loving grandmother to Jessica Blagys, Nina Dintzis, Elizabeth Brown, Daniel Brown, Tony Lamont III, Camille, Justin and Denver Lamont and aunt of Enzo DeGennaro.

Visiting hours will be Saturday morning from 8-10 a.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Rita Church of Divine Mercy Parish, 1620 Whitney Ave., Hamden at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Rose's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register from June 20 to June 21, 2019