Rose Marie Lorusso Stabile, 81, beloved wife of 61 years to Eugene E. Stabile, Sr. of Cheshire, passed away July 14, 2012 at the St. Raphael Campus. She was born in New Haven on January 5, 1939, daughter of the late Mattie Lorusso and Rose Longo Lorusso. She married her husband Eugene in 1959 and they lived most of their married lives in Northford and the last several years in Cheshire. She worked for the Hospital of St. Raphael for 34 years where she enjoyed the patients and her colleagues. Besides her husband, she leaves a son, Eugene E. (Heather Gilluly) Stabile, Jr., a daughter Tina (Vinnie) Dyer, grandchildren Christopher Stabile, Deanna (Cameron) Scott, Matthew Smedberg, great grandchildren, Giovanna and Luca and her sister, Sister Ann Matthew Lorusso. She was predeceased by a brother, James Lorusso.Services and burial are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity, Attention: Development Office, P.O. Box 476, Convent Station, NJ 07961. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd., (Rte 80) East Haven.