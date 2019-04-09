Mattei, Rose Marie

Rose Marie Criscio Mattei of Branford died peacefully on April 7, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. She was the wife of the late Louis Mattei. She was born in New Haven on February 26, 1933 to the late Louis and Katherine Repece Criscio and worked as a seamstress at Amy Sue Apparel and Starter Sportswear. After retiring as a seamstress, she was a master chef at Annex Appiza. Rose was passionate about her family who were the most important part of her life. She was a proud and loving mother to Carol (Michael) Mormile, Joann (Michael) Sullivan, Cindy Mattei, and the late Clara and Pasquale Mattei. Devoted sister to Pasquale and Louis Criscio and the late Catherine Staiano. Rose adored her grandchildren Michael, Michelle, Marissa, Jennifer, Kristen and Melissa and her great-granddaughter Alina Rose. She was excited for the arrival of the birth of her great-grandson in July. The family would like to thank the staff at Branford Hills for their care of Rose over the past year and a half, especially Geri and Havon.

Visiting hours will be Friday morning from 8-10 a.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. George Church, 33 Whitfiled St., Guilford at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Rose's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019