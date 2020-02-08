|
|
Rose, Pizutti
Entered into rest Feb. 6, 2020, Rose Mennone Pizzuti, 90, formerly of Hamden; wife of the late Peter Pizzuti;mother of James (Michelle) Pizzuti, Linda (Paul) DiDomenico, and the late Marie L. Velardi; grandmother of Nathaniel Pizzuti, Anthony and Natalie DiDomenico; sister of Marie Ciresi, Anita Hillman, Lauretta Feldman, Albert Mennone, the late Paul, Michael, and Angelo Mennone also survived by her son-in-law Harry A. Velardi and many nieces and nephews; born Aug. 30, 1929, daughter of the late Michael and Mary Coppola Mennone. She had worked with her late husband at his family's bakery, Mary's Bake Shop in Hamden. Rose loved to sing and was a 50 year charter member of the Greater New Haven Community Chorus.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rita's Church, Hamden Sat., Feb. 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Charity Foundation, 22 Masonic Ave., Wallingford, CT 06492. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, New Haven is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2020